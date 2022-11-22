Haryana Board BSEH Class 10th, 12th Exams 2023: Registration date extended till November 28

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana today announced that the registration date for classes 10 and 12 for the Haryana board exams BSEH 2023 have been extended. The official notice is also available at the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.

According to the official notification, the registration date has now been extended till November 28. Earlier, the last date to register was November 21.

“The date for filling the online application form of Vidyalaya/ Gurukul/ Vidyapeeth/ Swayampathi for Secondary/ Senior Secondary/ East Madhyamik/ Uttar Madhyamik Annual Examination March-2023 was fixed on November 21, 2022 without late fee, which is now has been extended to November 28, 2022,” the official notification stated.

Class 10 candidates have to pay Rs 850 as the registration fee. However, after that, the last date to register with late fees of Rs 1150 is till December 5, and candidates will also have time till December 12 to submit the application form with the fee of Rs 1850.

For class 12, the application fees is Rs 1050, and Rs 1350 as late fee till December 5 and Rs 2050 of late fees till December 12, 2022.