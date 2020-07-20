BSEH Haryana Board 12th result 2020 date and time

HBSE 12th Result 2020: Check result at bseh.org.in. Representational image/ file HBSE 12th Result 2020: Check result at bseh.org.in. Representational image/ file

HBSE BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2020 Date: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board, Bhiwani will announce the result of class 12 exam on Tuesday, June 21. The BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh told indianexpress.com, “The result will be announced via press conference tomorrow at around 5 pm. The result will be available at the website-bseh.org.in soon after that.”

A total of 2.25 lakh students appeared in the examination which could not be completed due to coronavirus pandemic. The board had cancelled conducting major papers of class 12 including chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology/ entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES.

Apart from the website, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’ The app is available for Android users only through Play store. The students can also register at indianexpress.com to get latest and verified updates related to result and get their result on registered email or SMS.

To check BSEH senior secondary examination result at bseh.org.in, click on the download ‘result link’. Enter registration number, roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

To pass the Haryana Board HBSE result 2020, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. Those who fail in two subjects will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exam, however, those who flunk in more than two exams will be declared as failed.

In the class 10th result declared earlier this month, a total of 64.59 per cent students cleared the exam. Rishita from Hisar has topped the exam with full 500 marks out of 500. Last year, a total of 74.4 per cent students cleared the class 12 exam successfully.

