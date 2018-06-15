Follow Us:
Friday, June 15, 2018
Haryana Board HBSE 10th, 12th compartment/ improvement exam 2018 on July 14

HBSE compartment exam 2018: BSEH to hold the compartment/improvement/ Additional subject merit exam on the same day. The date of the exam is July 14, 2018 and the results will be announced on bseh.org.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2018 1:19:55 pm
HBSE compartment exam 2018, 10th result, 12th result HBSE compartment exam 2018: The improvement compartment exam will be held on July 14
HBSE compartment exam 2018: The Board of School Education Haryana will conduct the compartment or improvement examinations of the Secondary and Senior Secondary Board on July 14, 2018, on the same day. The date of the examination has been uploaded on the Board’s official website bseh.org.in.

Dr Jagbir Singh, BSEH, President said the candidates who have passed the annual examination in March-2018 and want to sit for the improvement exam for only one subject (partial marks/improvement in additional subjects) can appear on the July 14 exam. The Secondary and Senior Secondary supplementary examination will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm for the candidates who appeared for the examination under the annual system.

The Board of School Education Haryana declared the board results for Class 10 on May 21, 2018. Over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the result of which is available at the websites, bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. The HBSE 10th examination was conducted from March 8 to March 31 by the Haryana Board. Nearly 1.62 lakh students have flunked this year.

A total of 1,97,873 boys appeared for the examination and 94,202 passed and out of 1,66,27 females examinees, 92,384 passed. Compartment examination will be held for those students who have failed to clear a subject during their board exams. The official further said that the registration date for the compartment examination is already over.

