Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2026: How to check Matric scorecards?

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Haryana HBSE 10th Result 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani, will announce the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 14 at 12 pm. Once released, candidates appearing in this year’s Matric exams will be able to access their scorecards online through the official website. In order to check, candidates would be required to use their roll number and any other required credentials. For more details on the toppers’ list, re-exam details, and more, check the IE portal.
For latest updates | HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates
The Haryana Board Class 10 result 2026 will be available on the official websites, including the BSEH official website and the result portal at bseh.org.in, and result.bsehexam2017.in. Alternatively, students will also be able to check on the DigiLocker portal.
Students can follow the steps below to access their HBSE Class 10 results online:
Step 1: Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
Step 2: Click on the “HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter roll number and other required login details
Step 4: Submit the credentials
Step 6: The HBSE Class 10 scorecard will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference
Also Read | HBSE 10th Result 2026: Passing marks rule
The online marksheet is expected to contain important details, including the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, division, and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned in the scorecard after downloading it.
Students who are not satisfied with their marks will also be given an opportunity to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation after the declaration of results. The Haryana Board is expected to release detailed guidelines and application dates for scrutiny and compartment examinations separately on its official website.