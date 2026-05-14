Haryana Board HBSE 10th Result 2026: How to check Matric scorecards?

Haryana HBSE 10th Result 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE), Bhiwani, will announce the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 14 at 12 pm. Once released, candidates appearing in this year’s Matric exams will be able to access their scorecards online through the official website. In order to check, candidates would be required to use their roll number and any other required credentials. For more details on the toppers’ list, re-exam details, and more, check the IE portal.

For latest updates | HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

The Haryana Board Class 10 result 2026 will be available on the official websites, including the BSEH official website and the result portal at bseh.org.in, and result.bsehexam2017.in. Alternatively, students will also be able to check on the DigiLocker portal.