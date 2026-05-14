HBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Haryana Board Matric results today, where to check?

Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Check time of release (Screengrab from result portal/graphically altered)

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on May 14, senior board officials have confirmed. Once announced, students who appeared for the Haryana Board Secondary examinations will be able to check their results online through the official board website at bseh.org.in. Additionally, for toppers’ list, re-exam details and more check IE portal.

The Haryana Board conducted the Class 10 examinations earlier this year across multiple centres in the state. Lakhs of students appeared for the annual board exams conducted in offline mode under strict supervision by board authorities. Following the completion of examinations, the evaluation process and tabulation of marks were carried out before preparation of the final result records.

Story continues below this ad Students will be able to access their provisional scorecards through the official result portals by entering their roll number and other login credentials. The online marksheet will contain subject-wise marks, grades, overall qualifying status, and division details. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready for quick access once the result links are activated. Live Updates In addition to the official websites, students can access their Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results and pass status on the IE Education portal. (Representational image) The HBSE Class 10 results will be made available on the official websites of the BSEH. Students should note that the online marksheet is provisional in nature, while original certificates and mark sheets will later be distributed through respective schools.

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