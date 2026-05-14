Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 declared: Girls outperform boys by 3.95%; overall pass rate at 89.60%

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the result for the class 10 exam on its official website. The marksheets are available on the Board’s official websites at bseh.org.in, and DigiLocker. Additionally, for more details on the toppers’ list, re-exam details, and more, check the IE portal.

LATEST | HBSE 10th Result 2026 Declared: Live Updates

In the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) Class 10 board examination results, the overall pass percentage is 89.60 per cent for regular candidates.

According to the board, a total of 2,76,640 students appeared for the Secondary (Academic) regular examination this year, out of which 2,47,860 students successfully cleared the exam. Meanwhile, the results of 6,201 candidates were marked under the Essential Repeat (E.R.) category, requiring them to reappear in the examination.