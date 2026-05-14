Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 declared: Girls outperform boys by 3.95%; overall pass rate at 89.60%

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HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the result for the class 10 exam on its official website. The marksheets are available on the Board’s official websites at bseh.org.in, and DigiLocker. Additionally, for more details on the toppers’ list, re-exam details, and more, check the IE portal.
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In the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) Class 10 board examination results, the overall pass percentage is 89.60 per cent for regular candidates.
According to the board, a total of 2,76,640 students appeared for the Secondary (Academic) regular examination this year, out of which 2,47,860 students successfully cleared the exam. Meanwhile, the results of 6,201 candidates were marked under the Essential Repeat (E.R.) category, requiring them to reappear in the examination.
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Girls once again outperformed boys in the Haryana board Class 10 examinations. Of the 1,33,530 girls who appeared for the exam, 1,22,367 passed, taking the girls’ pass percentage to 91.64 per cent. In comparison, 1,25,493 boys passed out of 1,43,110 candidates, recording a pass percentage of 87.69 per cent. The overall performance gap between girls and boys stood at 3.95 percentage points.
The board also highlighted differences in school-wise and region-wise performances. Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 92.45 per cent, significantly higher than government schools, which registered 87.23 per cent. Students from rural areas performed better overall with a pass percentage of 90.25 per cent, while urban students recorded 87.94 per cent.
Among districts, Charkhi Dadri emerged as the top-performing district in terms of pass percentage. Jind secured the second position, followed by Mahendragarh in third place. Nuh remained at the bottom of the rankings.
This year’s Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 20 across 1,431 examination centres in Haryana. Around 5.66 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations combined.
Apart from regular board examinations, the Haryana board also conducted examinations for HOS fresh, re-appear, compartment, improvement, additional subjects, and other special categories. Candidates with disabilities were given an additional 20 minutes per hour for each paper.
The board further announced that students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply online for rechecking or re-evaluation of answer sheets within 20 days from the declaration of the result by paying the prescribed fee.
In the merit list, Deepika from Adarsh Senior Secondary School secured the first rank in the state with 499 marks. Four students shared the second position with 498 marks, while 11 students secured the third position with 497 marks.