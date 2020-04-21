Haryana Board asks teachers to evaluate Class 12 answer sheets from home, results likely by May-end

The results for both class 10, 12 are likely to be released by May-end. Representational image/ file The results for both class 10, 12 are likely to be released by May-end. Representational image/ file

In view of the situations arising due to coronavirus pandemic, the Board School of Education, Haryana has asked teachers to continue the evaluation of answer scripts from home. The board has set up 39 marking-cum-collection centers across the state.

“Around 3,353 examiners have been appointed subject wise for the evaluation process, in which 160 for Economics, English- 1061, Fine Arts- 94, Hindi- 933, Home Science- 159, Mathematics- 277, Education- 417, Physical Science- 198, and 54 for Punjabi,” Board President Jagbir Singh said in a press release.

The board has set the deadline to complete the evaluation work by May 2, 2020. The results for both class 10, 12 are likely to be released by May-end.

Earlier, the Haryana School Education Board, has decided not to conduct the remaining papers of class 10, and to announce the results on the basis of examinations conducted. “The board will only conduct the science paper, but will not conduct other papers taking note of the situation. If any student wishes to appear in any paper they will have to send application. The board will consider to conduct examinations on the basis of the developing situation,” board chairman Jagbir Singh said.

READ | Indian Express COVID-19 Tracker

For class 10 students, Board have yet to conduct science, physical education, Sanskrit, Urdu, agriculture, computer science and electives exams including media entertainment, banking, Punjabi, IT and ITES. For class 12, chemistry, public administrator, geography, computer science, ITIS, history, life science, agriculture, psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, biotechnology, political science, Hindustani music, philosophy, sociology / entrepreneurship, stenographer, banking and automobile, IT and ITES exams are pending.

As many as 7,41,460 candidates are appearing for board exam this year. Of these, 3,61,329 appeared for secondary exam while 2,32,157 sat for senior secondary.

The schools, educational institutions were closed till May 3, due to lockdown.

