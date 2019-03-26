Haryana Board admit cards contain election messages to reach first-time voters

In a bid to reach out to the first-time voters in Haryana who are mainly students, the secondary and senior secondary admit cards had catchy election slogans written on them. The slogan ‘Loktantar ke Imtihaan Ki Tayaari, Vote Banana Pehli Zimevaari’ has been printed on the admit cards issued to over seven lakh students who are appearing for both Board of School Education Haryana and Open School examinations.

According to the state election commission, the steps have been taken to convey the message to the prospective and first-time voters to get their voters’ card made, as per reports by the news agency PTI.

“Haryana has become the first state in the country to reach out to the new voters in this innovative manner,” said Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Rajeev Ranjan.

Ranjan was presiding over a review meeting in connection with the Lok Sabha polls, which will be held for all the 10 seats in Haryana, on May 12, an official release said.

It was also informed in the meeting that for the first time voters in the state, employees who are drawing their salary from the state exchequer would be appealed through SMS about becoming a voter and to exercise their voting rights. He said for the Lok Sabha polls for 10 seats in Haryana, the eligible citizens who are 18 years old or above as on January 1 this year could get their voters card made till April 12 this year up to 3 pm.

Ranjan directed the officers that the message of getting the new votes made should be displayed in the premises of all educational institutions.