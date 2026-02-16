Haryana Board 2026 Exams: BSEH Class 10th, 12th admit cards releasing on February 17

If there is any error in a candidate’s details, they must immediately contact the board office with original documents and the required correction fee to get the necessary corrections made

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 05:45 PM IST
BSEH Class 10, 12 admit card release dateBSEH Class 10, 12 admit card release date (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on February 17 will release the admit cards for the Secondary Class 10 and Senior Secondary Class 12 for the academic and open school regular and private annual examinations for February-March 2026 exams. Candidates due to take the exams will be able to download the BSEH hall tickets from the official website – bseh.org.in, starting tomorrow.

The Secondary (Academic/Open School) Regular and Private annual examinations will be conducted from February 26 to March 20, 2026, while the Senior Secondary examinations will be held from February 25 to April 1, 2026. Around 5,66,400 candidates will appear for the BSEH Class 10 and Class 12 examinations at 1,421 centers across the state, the board said while announcing the Class 10 and Class 12 admit card release date. The exams will be conducted from 12.30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Board Secretary Munish Sharma stated that admit cards for the Secondary and Senior Secondary (Academic/Open School) annual examinations will be live on the board’s official website. All school heads must log in using their user ID and password on – bseh.org.in, follow the necessary instructions, and download the colored printout of the admit cards on A-4 size paper for students enrolled in their schools.

If there is any error in a candidate’s details, they must immediately contact the board office with original documents and the required correction fee to get the necessary corrections made. All candidates must ensure compliance with the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

Private candidates appearing for compartment (EIOP), additional subjects, full subject marks improvement, or partial marks improvement examinations can download their admit cards through the link available on the board’s website by entering their previous roll number/name, father’s name, and mother’s name, and take a colored printout on A-4 size paper.

Similarly, candidates appearing for Open School examinations including – fresh, re-appear, additional subject, CTP, OCTP, mercy chance, full subject marks improvement, and partial marks improvement categories, can download their admit cards by entering their previous roll number/name, father’s name, mother’s name, or registration number, and take a colored printout on A-4 size paper.

In case of any discrepancies, candidates must personally visit the board office with original documents and the required correction fee by February 20, 2026, to get corrections made. No changes in photograph or signature will be permitted after the examination.

If the roll number of any school, private, or open school candidate has been withheld for any reason, the concerned school/candidate may visit the board office on any working day with the required documents to have the admit card issued.

For differently-abled candidates requiring a scribe, the Chief Superintendent/Centre Superintendent at the examination center will verify the authentic disability certificate or UDID Card issued by the Chief Medical Officer and provide a scribe one hour before the commencement of the examination. Additionally, at the board office, the Assistant Secretary will verify the authentic disability certificate or UDID Card and provide a scribe one day before the examination.

In case of any difficulty, candidates may contact the helpline number 01664-254309 available on the board’s website or email the Secondary branch at assec@bseh.org.in and the Senior Secondary branch at assrs@bseh.org.in or adhos@bseh.org.in for prompt resolution.

 

