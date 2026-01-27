Haryana board announces Class 10, 12 datesheets for 2026 exams

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) will start the theory exams for the secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) from February 26 and February 25, respectively. The HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held till March 20 and April 1, 2026, respectively. The exam time will be from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, for most papers.
In addition to the Haryana board regular exams, the board will also conduct the regular, HOS fresh, re-appear, CTP, OCTP, compartment, EIOP, additional and improvement exams.
The Class 10 BSEH exam will start with the mathematics paper – mathematics basic and mathematics standard, followed by Hindi and English on February 28 and March 5, respectively.
The Haryana board 2026 Class 12 exams will start with the English paper – English core and English Elective on the first day.
Specially abled candidates with visual impairment, hearing impairment, permanent physical impairment of extremities, dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, dysprasia, or developmental aphasia will be provided an amanuensis and extra time of 20 minutes per hour for each paper.
Candidates must produce a valid admit card with a scanned and attested photograph to appear in the examination. Candidates should bring their own log table and pencil for map work. Calculators and mobile phones are not allowed in the examination hall.
In case of emergency, students can contact Whatsapp number at 8816840349 or PABX Nos. 01664-244171 to 244176 (Ext. Sr. Secondary Branch-296, HOS Branch-387, Conduct Branch-139).
The practical examinations for the Class 10 and Class 12 regular students will be conducted from February 2 to 16, from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm.
The Class 12 practical exams for physics, chemistry, and biology will be conducted by appointing external examiners by the Board. The practical examinations for candidates of the remaining subjects will be conducted in the respective schools by the lecturers appointed for those subjects who are teaching the subjects in the school.
For Class 10 or the secondary (academic) regular candidates, the practical examinations of all practical subjects will be conducted in the respective schools by the teachers appointed there, related to their respective subjects.
The Board Chairman informed that supervisors will be appointed for inspection duties during the practical examinations of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology for Senior Secondary regular candidates. Information regarding duty assignments will be sent by the Board to the appointed supervisors and examiners via SMS.
He further stated that the heads of the concerned schools should visit the Board’s official website – bseh.org.in through the school login within the prescribed dates to obtain the examination duty chart and necessary instructions, and to upload group photographs of candidates and examination marks online.
