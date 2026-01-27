Haryana board announces Class 10, 12 datesheets for 2026 exams

The HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held till March 20 and April 1, 2026, respectively. (representative image/ Pexels)

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) will start the theory exams for the secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) from February 26 and February 25, respectively. The HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held till March 20 and April 1, 2026, respectively. The exam time will be from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, for most papers.

In addition to the Haryana board regular exams, the board will also conduct the regular, HOS fresh, re-appear, CTP, OCTP, compartment, EIOP, additional and improvement exams.

The Class 10 BSEH exam will start with the mathematics paper – mathematics basic and mathematics standard, followed by Hindi and English on February 28 and March 5, respectively.