Haryana Board 12th result 2020: Topper Manisha Kumar scores 499/500, girls grab top three positions

Manisha, daughter of Manoj Kumar from Hisar’s Mahendragarh has topped the Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) class 10 examination, results of which were announced today. Manisha has obtained 499 marks out of 500. The second rank has been obtained by Monika from Chamarkheda and third rank again by a girl Amandeep Kaur. In all three streams, the top rank had a female student.

In Commerce, Pushpa and Sanyam jointly hold the top rank with 498 marks, each. In the Science stream, Bhavna Yadav topped with 496 marks out of 500. While Manisha topped in Arts and overall with 499 marks. Not only have the top three ranks been secured by girls but the female students have got 11.24 per cent higher pass percentage as compared to boys. The pass percentage of girls was at 86.30 per cent as compared to 75.06 per cent.

Overall, 80.34 per cent of students have passed the exams in regular mode and in private mode, the pass percentage was at 64.83 per cent. This is a rise from 74.4 per cent last year.

For the government schools, the pass percentage was at 79.78 per cent and private schools have a pass percentage of 80.97 per cent. Geographically, the pass percentage of students from rural areas was at 79.14 per cent while the urban students had a better result at 82.28 per cent.

In the Haryana class 12 board, 2,12,693 candidates had appeared of which over 1.70 have cleared the exam and 32,361 candidates will have to appear for compartmental exams. These improvement exams are for those who flunk in one or two subjects. Those who fail in four or all five are declared failed or repeater.

