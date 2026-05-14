Haryana Board 10th Class Result 2026 When and where to check results? (AI Image)

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 14. Once declared, students who appeared for the Haryana Board matric examinations will be able to check their results online through the official websites using their roll number and other required login credentials.

HBSE 10th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

The Haryana Board Class 10 result will be available on the official websites — bseh.org.in. Students may also be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker, once the results are released. Additionally, for toppers’ list, re-exam details and more check the IE portal.