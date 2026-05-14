Haryana Board 10th Class Result 2026: When and where to check results?

bseh.org.in, HBSE 10th Haryana Board Result 2026 Link: Once results are released today on May 14, the Haryana Board Class 10 result will be available on the official websites at bseh.org.in Students may also be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker, once the results are released.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 14, 2026 07:02 AM IST
Haryana Board 10th Class Result 2026Haryana Board 10th Class Result 2026 When and where to check results? (AI Image)
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HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will announce the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 14. Once declared, students who appeared for the Haryana Board matric examinations will be able to check their results online through the official websites using their roll number and other required login credentials.

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The Haryana Board Class 10 result will be available on the official websites — bseh.org.in. Students may also be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker, once the results are released. Additionally, for toppers’ list, re-exam details and more check the IE portal.

Steps to check HBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official Haryana Board website at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the “HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result

Step 5: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference

The online scorecard will include details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, division, and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional marksheet after downloading it.

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As per the Haryana Board passing criteria, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the HBSE Class 10 examinations. Those who fail to meet the minimum requirement will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations conducted by the board later this year.

 

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