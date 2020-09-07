Haryana Agricultural University conducts post graduate entrance test amid pandemic

As many as 601 candidates appeared for the exams while 300 remained absent . Representational image

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, conducted entrance exams for various postgraduate programmes on Sunday. Around 3,448 students had applied online for postgraduate and PhD courses. As many as 601 candidates appeared for the exams while 300 remained absent.

“The university will be conducting the examinations in four phases. The first phase commenced from today. The examination for admission to postgraduate programmes is being conducted as per instructions issued by the central and state governments amid Covid-19 pandemic.

All examination centres were sanitised beforehand and special attention was given to social distancing norms and wearing of face masks. The university administration also provided water bottles and face masks to all candidates after sanitising their hands at the entrance,” said Dr B R Kamboj, University’s Registrar. The exam was conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

“Keeping in view the number of students and the guidelines, four examination centres were set up — Agricultural College, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Indira Chakravarty College of Home Science and College of Basic Sciences and Humanities. At these centres, 42 rooms including halls were earmarked so that social distance and sanitation could be fully followed,” Dr Kamboj added.

To ensure peaceful conduct of these examinations, around 180 teachers and non-teaching staff were on duty. Vice-Chancellor Professor Samar Singh and Registrar Dr Kamboj visited the centres and took stock of all preparations.

“The university will be conducting further examinations on September 9, 12 and 16. Candidates and their parents are requested to keep a check on the university’s website admissions.hau.ac.in and hau.ac.in for latest information related to admission in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes,” Dr Kamboj said.

