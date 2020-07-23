Haryana Class 12 topper Manisha Kumari is unsure of e-learning, aspires to be a civil servant

Meet the Haryana Board 12th topper Manisha. Image source: Shared by Haryana Board/ designed by Gargi Singh Meet the Haryana Board 12th topper Manisha. Image source: Shared by Haryana Board/ designed by Gargi Singh

HBSE/ BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: The daughter of a farmer, Manisha Kumari secured 499 marks to top the Haryana board senior secondary exam this year. But the journey of the small-town girl has not been so easy. She had to walk three km to reach her school, Govt Senior Secondary School in Mohindergarh’s Sihma. But the dedicated student has no complaints, “My father could not pay for my private tuitions. I follow the notes and suggestions from my teachers, and the books for my preparation.” The 17-year-old scored a centum in English, History, Sanskrit, Political Science and 99 marks in Hindi.

Manisha wants to work for women empowerment, and according to her, becoming a civil servant can help fulfill her dreams. “Though I got support from my family, many girls of my age did not complete their education due to societal pressure. I want to work on women education and empowerment as a civil servant,” she said.

Keeping civil services in mind, Manisha is planning to pursue Political Science (Hons) from Delhi University. “I learnt that lots of students get into UPSC with Political Science, History as their subjects, hence the decision. Besides, I also love the subject.”

Though confident about her career plan, she is concerned about the new trend of online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Manisha, her economic condition and location were a deterrent for e-learning. “The network connection in my place is so poor that a call could not be properly connected, forget the internet,” Manisha remarked.

During the quarantine days, the student is studying using her plus-two books.

The pass percentage of Haryana board this year touched 80.34 per cent and all the stream toppers – Science, Commerce and Arts – were girls. In Commerce, Pushpa shared the top rank, securing 498 marks with Sanyam, while in Science stream, Bhavna Yadav topped with 496 marks out of 500.

