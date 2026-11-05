Harvard University student Radhika Saran wins James Dyson Award 2026 global medical category

Radhika Saran, an Indian-origin student at Harvard University, has won the James Dyson Award 2026 for creating a low-cost headset, Rumble Rims, with her project partners Cleo Pontone and Sophia DeVito.

Selected by James Dyson for the Global Medical category, Rumble Rims uses infrared cameras to track an athlete’s eye movements. The technology is designed to provide an objective screening of possible neurological impairment following a head injury. For this invention, the team has won $40,000 (approximately Rs 37 lakh) to accelerate the development of the technology.

Radhika Saran grew up in India and trained as an architect before pursuing higher studies abroad. She is currently enrolled in the Master’s in Design Engineering programme at Harvard University.