Harvard Executive Education programmes to launch in Hyderabad from December

Harvard University will offer executive education programmes in Hyderabad from December 2026, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Friday. The programmes are part of the state government’s efforts to expand international academic collaborations and establish Hyderabad as a global education and skills hub.
CM Reddy made the announcement in a post on the microblogging site ‘X’ after a meeting with representatives of UK universities and business schools at the Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI) in Hyderabad.
The chief minister said Telangana is working towards partnerships with several international institutions, including Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Purdue University, the University of London, Virginia Tech and Northeastern University.
The proposed collaborations are expected to cover executive education, dual-degree programmes, faculty development and research. Reddy said such partnerships could strengthen links between international universities, Telangana’s higher education institutions and industry.
The Harvard programme follows an announcement earlier this year that the university had agreed in principle to conduct executive education programmes in Hyderabad through MCRHRDI. The Telangana government had said it would work towards signing an agreement with Harvard for executive-level training.
Reddy also said discussions were underway for international universities, including MIT and Purdue, to establish offshore campuses in Hyderabad. The state government has been promoting Hyderabad as a destination for international universities and institutions seeking to expand their academic and research presence in India.
The chief minister also spoke about Telangana’s plans for an Education Hub in Bharat Future City. The proposed hub is expected to bring together international universities, industry, research institutions and skills-development initiatives.
The UK delegation that met Reddy included House of Lords member Karan Bilimoria, British Council representative Janaka Pushpanathan, Chartered Association of Business Schools CEO Flora Hamilton and representatives from around 30 UK universities and business schools.
However, details of the Harvard executive education programmes, including the courses to be offered, eligibility criteria, fees and admission process, have not yet been announced.
The state government has invited members of the UK education sector to the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in December.
Recently, Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced that the University of London and Northeastern University, Boston, are planning to set up offshore campuses in the city.
In a post on X, Reddy announced that the state government’s vision of creating a “Global Knowledge Hub” in Hyderabad had received support from leading international universities. He said the initiative would focus on skills, sports and education to equip young people in Telangana for global opportunities.