Harvard Executive Education programmes to launch in Hyderabad from December

The CM met a delegation of leading UK business schools and universities at MCRHRD "to deepen partnerships in executive education. (Image: X handle of CM Reddy)

Harvard University will offer executive education programmes in Hyderabad from December 2026, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Friday. The programmes are part of the state government’s efforts to expand international academic collaborations and establish Hyderabad as a global education and skills hub.

CM Reddy made the announcement in a post on the microblogging site ‘X’ after a meeting with representatives of UK universities and business schools at the Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI) in Hyderabad.

The chief minister said Telangana is working towards partnerships with several international institutions, including Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Purdue University, the University of London, Virginia Tech and Northeastern University.