Happy Teachers’ Day 2019 Celebrations LIVE Updates: President Kovind felicitates teachers

Happy Teachers’ Day LIVE updates: Every year, on September 5, Teachers’ day is celebrated to remember the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – the second president of India. The day, however, has become more than just a remembrance for him and instead gives a platform to teachers to get the credit for their work and voice their concerns.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development also awards teachers who have worked beyond their jobs and improved the state of education and lives of children in their vicinity. The national awards are every year commemorated on this date for the past three years.

A total of 46 teachers have been chosen from across the country to be felicitated in the national capital on Thursday.