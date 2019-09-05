Toggle Menu
Happy Teachers’ Day 2019 Celebrations LIVE Updates: President Kovind felicitates teachershttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/happy-teachers-day-2019-celebrations-live-updates-quotes-speeches-and-stories-of-incredible-educators-5967993/

Happy Teachers’ Day 2019 Celebrations LIVE Updates: President Kovind felicitates teachers

Happy Teachers' Day 2019 Celebrations Images Live Updates: The Ministry of Human Resource Development also awards teachers who have worked beyond their jobs and improved the state of education and lives of children in their vicinity.

Teachers' Day, teachers day, teachers day 2019, teachers day images, happy teachers day
Happy Teachers’ Day LIVE updates: Teachers’ Day is celebrated to honour the memory of India’s first Vice President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Happy Teachers’ Day LIVE updates: Every year, on September 5, Teachers’ day is celebrated to remember the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – the second president of India. The day, however, has become more than just a remembrance for him and instead gives a platform to teachers to get the credit for their work and voice their concerns.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development also awards teachers who have worked beyond their jobs and improved the state of education and lives of children in their vicinity. The national awards are every year commemorated on this date for the past three years.

A total of 46 teachers have been chosen from across the country to be felicitated in the national capital on Thursday.

Live Blog

Happy Teachers' Day: Quotes, speeches, wishes and know why it is celebrated on September 5

teacher day, happy teachers day, teacher day quotes

Know who all have won the award. (Representational image)

As a professor at the Presidency College in Madras and the University of Calcutta, he was popular among students and was seen as an evocative teacher. He later served as the Vice-Chancellor of both Andhra University and Banaras Hindu University and was recognised by Oxford University when he was called to fill the Chair of Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions. In 1939, he was elected Fellow of the British Academy.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android