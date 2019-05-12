Happy Mother’s Day: HRD minister remembers ‘teacher’ mom, shares lessons learnt from her

Happy Mother’s Day: The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Prakash Javadekar shared a series of tweets remembering his deceased mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12. Remembering his mother, the Union Minister tweeted, “My mother was a teacher in the district school. She laid the foundation of our moral values. She passed away two years ago and I still feel incomplete (without her)”

मेरी माँ जो जिला परिषद् स्कूल में शिक्षक थी, हमारे नैतिक मूल्यों की नीव रखी. दो साल पहले वह चल बसी आज भी अधूरा लगता है .#MothersDay — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 12, 2019

In a series of tweets, Javadekar shared life lessons his mother taught him.

माँ की बड़ी सीख “किसीसे तुलना मत करो, करनी है तो गुणों के लिए ऊपर देखो परिस्तिथी के लिए नीचे देखो.#MothersDay — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 12, 2019

माँ की और एक सीख “ I walk slowly but I never stop “. माँ की अमूल्य सीख “Change of work is rest “#MothersDay — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 12, 2019

He also wished everyone on the occasion stating that a mother is everyone’s first teacher.

Today is International Mothers’ Day. To honour mothers, every year, the second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day. This year it is being celebrated today on May 12, 2019. To read mother’s day quotes, wishes and download images for mothers’ day 2019, read happy mothers’ day 2019 wishes.