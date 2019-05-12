Toggle Menu
Happy Mother’s Day: HRD minister remembers ‘teacher’ mom, shares lessons learnt from her

Mother's Day 2019: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar remembered his late mother on International mother's day 2019 and shares life lessons his teacher mother taught him.

Union Minister Prakash Javedkar during a press conference in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Happy Mother’s Day: The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Prakash Javadekar shared a series of tweets remembering his deceased mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12. Remembering his mother, the Union Minister tweeted, “My mother was a teacher in the district school. She laid the foundation of our moral values. She passed away two years ago and I still feel incomplete (without her)”

In a series of tweets, Javadekar shared life lessons his mother taught him.

He also wished everyone on the occasion stating that a mother is everyone’s first teacher.

Today is International Mothers’ Day. To honour mothers, every year, the second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day. This year it is being celebrated today on May 12, 2019. To read mother’s day quotes, wishes and download images for mothers’ day 2019, read happy mothers’ day 2019 wishes.

