After Delhi govt, now private schools want to introduce ‘happiness curriculum’

After the Delhi government introduced ‘Happiness Curriculum’ in the government school, the private schools and colleges in the Capital also want to introduce the same. “It has only been a month since its launch, but the response is great. We were approached by about 50 private schools and colleges which want to take the curriculum into their system,” Rajesh Kumar, head of the ‘Happiness Committee’ told IANS.

“We had a meeting about the extension to the private institutes, but we planned to go slow. Our priority will be government schools first,” Kumar, who is also the Principal of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Daryaganj, said. However, the government will not refuse any help sought by the private institutes.

According to the state government, the new subject, launched this month, was designed and prepared by a team of 40 Delhi government teachers, educators and volunteers over a period of six months.

Students across schools can expect a ‘happiness’ period of 45 minutes. Each class will begin with a five-minute meditation session. The happiness period will also include value education and mental exercises, Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.

“The effect of this involving 10 lakh students and around 50,000 teachers can be imagined. It is our belief that the modern day problems like terrorism, corruption and pollution can be solved through schools and a human-centric education,” Sisodia said.

