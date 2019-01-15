Happiness classes now for Delhi municipal schools

The extension of the Delhi government’s flagship Happiness Curriculum to MCD schools is currently in the works, officials said Monday. The matter was discussed during the third meeting of the State Advisory Council, which advises the government on the implementation of the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

“The proposal to extend Happiness Curriculum to municipal schools was discussed in the meeting. Officials from the corporations have given a positive response and it should be done soon,” said Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

Officials in the education department of the municipal bodies told The Indian Express that they are open to incorporating the curriculum, adding that the process will take some time given that the discussion is still at the preliminary stage.

“The matter has just been discussed… We do not really know what ‘Happiness Curriculum’ is. It is only something that we have heard and read about in a scattered way. For now, we will work on familiarising ourselves with books and other curriculum material, and how it is being taught in classrooms. No detailed programme on its implementation has come from the government’s side,” said an official in the education department of the North corporation.

An official in the East body said that they are “very optimistic” about this initiative, adding that they need to study it well. “The discussion with the education director yielded the suggestion that teams from our corporations visit a few Delhi government schools to see how the curriculum is being implemented there and what it entails. Following that, we can develop a workable methodology based on what content and how much of it can be incorporated. Since children in our schools are only from nursery to class V, we have to adapt it to age-appropriateness,” the official said.

Happiness classes involve mindfulness, storytelling and activities involving interaction between teachers and students. It was launched in July 2018 in Delhi government schools to encourage mental well-being and “human-centric education”.

According to Director of Education Sanjay Goel, once in-principle approval is received from the municipal bodies, the directorate will “handhold” them through the process of implementation.

“The education director of only one of the bodies was present. The representatives who had attended in their place will have to discuss with their seniors. Once their approval comes through, we will support them with the help of happiness coordinators and the SCERT,” he said.