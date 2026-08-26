Hansraj College, University of Chicago explore joint research on radiopharmaceutical chemistry

Hansraj College, University of Delhi, and the University of Chicago are exploring a research collaboration in radiopharmaceutical chemistry, with a focus on developing next-generation PET tracers for molecular imaging and biomedical research.

The proposed collaboration involves the Department of Chemistry and the H.G. Khorana Centre for Chemical Biology at Hansraj College, led by Prof. Brijesh Rathi, and researchers associated with the University of Chicago’s radiopharmaceutical research. Prof. Satish Chitneni, research faculty and Faculty Director of the Cyclotron Facility at the University of Chicago, visited Hansraj College to discuss potential areas of joint research.

The proposed work will focus on the development of PET tracers that can be used to map biochemical pathways. Such tracers have applications in molecular imaging and can support the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, including cancer.