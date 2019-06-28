Hans Raj College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Hans Raj College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges
Hans Raj College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) History
96.5
95
94.5
94.5
94.5
95.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
72
70
68
68
64
70
B.Com (Hons)
98.25
96
93
88
90
88.25
B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology
93
92
90
90
89
90
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
95.66
94.66
90
87
85
92
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
96.33
95.33
92
82
90
95
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
97
96
95
90
95
96
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
96
95
92
89.66
94
94
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
96.66
94.33
91
91
91
95
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96.5
95.5
93
93
93
96.5
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
97.33
96.33
93
90
95
95
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
96
94
91
85
86
95
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
95
93
89
85
86
94
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
95.33
93
90.33
90.33
90.33
93.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
95.33
93
90.33
90.33
90.33
93.33
B.A (History, Economic)
97
96.75
96.5
96.5
96
96.5
B.A (Economic, Commerce)
96.75
96.5
96.25
96.25
B.A (Hons) English
97.25
94
91
90
94
95
B.A (Hons) Economics
98.5
96
94
92.5
94
94
B.A (Hons) Hindi
86
84
83
80
85
85
B.A (History, Philosophy)
96.5
96.25
96
96
B.A (History, Physical Edu.)
96.25
96
95.75
95.5
B.A (History, Sanskrit)
95
94.75
94.5
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology
93
92
90
90
89
90
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
95.33
93.33
90
89
89
93
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
97.5
96.5
95
91
95
96
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
97
95
93
93
93
96
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
97.33
96.33
93
90
95
96
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
96.66
94.33
91
91
91
95
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
96.66
95
92
82
90
95
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
95.33
93.33
90
88
90
93
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
96.33
95.66
93
90
92
96
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
96
94
91.66
85
86
95
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
95.33
93
90.33
90.33
90.33
93.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
95.33
93
90.33
90.33
90.33
93.33
B.A (Hons) Economics
98
96
93.75
92
94
95
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
71
69
64
63
64
70
B.A Programme
96.25
94.75
94.25
94.25
94.25
96.25
B.Com (Hons)
97.5
95
92.5
87
86.5
88.5
B.A (Hons) History
96
94.5
94
94
94
95
B.A (Hons) English
97.25
95
92
91
94
96.5
B.A (Hons) Hindi
86
85
84
83
85
86
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
94.33
92
89
88.33
89
92
B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology
93
91.33
86
85
86
86
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
96
94
90.66
90.66
90.66
94.66
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
95
94
92
87
90
94
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
97
96
94.5
Closed
94.75
95.75
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96.5
Closed
92
92
93
96
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
97
96
93
89
94
95
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
96.33
95
91
81
85
90
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
96
94
91.66
84
85
94
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
95
92.66
90
90
90
93
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
94.33
92
89
87
89
92
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
95
92.66
90
90
90
93
B.A (Hons) Hindi
86
84
82
80
84.5
85
B.A (Hons) History
95.25
93
92
92
92.5
94
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
71
66
61
60
63
68
B.A Programme
95
93.25
92
92
92.5
94
B.A (Hons) English
96.5
93.5
91
90.25
94
96.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
97.5
95.5
91
90
90
92
B.Com (Hons)
97.25
94.75
90.5
84.5
84
87.5
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
96.25
93
93.5
Closed
94
95
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
95
92.66
89
83
87
92
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
94.33
92.66
89.33
89.33
90
93.66
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
93.33
91
88.33
88
88
91
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
95
93.66
91
Closed
84
93
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
96
95
90.66
Closed
82
89
B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology
92.66
90.33
84
81
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
96
Closed
Closed
91
92
95
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
94.66
92.33
89
89
89.66
92.66
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
94.33
90.66
87
82
88
90
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96.66
95.66
Closed
88.33
92
93
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
94.66
92.33
89
89
89.66
92.66
B.A (Hons) English
95.75
92
90.5
90.25
93
95
B.A (Hons) Economics
97
94.5
90
88.75
88
90
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
63
Closed
60
Closed
66
B.A Programme
94
92
90
90
92.5
92
B.Com (Hons)
97
93.5
89
82
82
87
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
83
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
92.75
91
91
91.5
93
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology
Closed
88
84
81
82
82
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
96
Closed
90
80
80
88
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
94.75
Closed
90
90
91
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96.66
95.33
Closed
87
90
90
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
94.33
90
85
80
86
88
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
94.33
92
86
86
85
90
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
92.66
90
Closed
83
92
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
94.33
92
86
86
85
90
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
95.75
93
93.5
Closed
92
93
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
93
89
87
87
87
91
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
92
87
82
85
90
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
94.33
92.66
87.33
87.33
88
91.66
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
81
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
92
90.5
90.75
90
90
B.Com (Hons)
96.75
93.5
87
79
79
86.75
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
62
Closed
60
Closed
64
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.75
93.25
89.75
87
86
88
B.A (Hons) English
95.75
90.5
89.75
90.25
92
93
B.A Programme
Closed
92
90
89
92
90
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology
Closed
87
Closed
Closed
Closed
83
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
91.66
86
81
83
86.33
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
92.75
Closed
90
87.5
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
94.75
Closed
88
88
87
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
Closed
92
84
79
84
86.66
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
88
Closed
78
86.66
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
94.66
Closed
Closed
88
87.33
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
85
84
85.33
85.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
80
84
80
85.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
94.33
88
83
78
84
85.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
84
80
80
85.33
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
92
89.33
Closed
82
90
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
83
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
Closed
91
80
75
Closed
86.66
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
90
83
78
80
86.33
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
92.5
Closed
Closed
87.5
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
81
80
85.33
85.33
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86.66
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
86
87
87
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
85
87.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
83
75
Closed
85.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
94.33
87
80
75
85.33
85.33
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
83
75
Closed
85.33
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
90
88
Closed
Closed
86
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
88.5
Closed
89
87.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
90
86
89
86.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
93.25
Closed
78
77
87.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
89.25
85.5
84
88
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
61
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
90.75
89
89.5
88
86
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology
Closed
86
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86.4
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
77.66
Closed
85.5
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
88.66
80
78
85
83.7
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
92
Closed
Closed
86.18
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
84.5
85
86.4
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
84.9
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
79
71
Closed
84.89
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
79
71
Closed
84.89
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
94
Closed
Closed
72
83
85
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
86.99
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
Closed
87
Closed
Closed
85.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
90.5
88
89
87.5
85.73
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
89
85
83
87.08
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
88.5
84.6
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
87
Closed
88
85.95
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
93
Closed
77
76
87.08
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
59.00
Closed
Closed
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
88
86.18
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
83
83.7
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
Closed
85.5
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
84.9
B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology
Closed
83.33
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86.4
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
94.5
Closed
84
84
86.4
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
82
86.99
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
69
78
84.89
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
69
78
84.89
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
93
Closed
Closed
65
81
85
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
Closed
84
Closed
Closed
85.5
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
86.5
89.75
86.75
85.95
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
83.75
81.75
79.75
84.25
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
91.75
89.75
85.75
85.5
84.6
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
92.75
88.75
84.25
81.75
87.08
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
62
60.75
57.75
62.75
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
91.5
Closed
77
74
87.08
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
90.5
87.25
88.25
86.75
85.73
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology
Closed
83.33
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
82
83.7
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86.4
B.Sc (Hons) Electronics
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
Closed
85.5
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
94.5
Closed
84
84
86.4
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
82
86.99
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
Closed
84
Closed
Closed
85.5
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
69
78
84.89
B.Sc (Hons) Geology
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
84.9
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
69
78
84.89
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
88
86.18
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
93
Closed
Closed
65
81
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
92.75
88.75
84.25
81.75
87.08
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
87.25
88.25
86.75
85.73
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
62
60.75
57.75
62.75
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
91.75
89.75
85.75
85.5
84.6
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
86.5
89.75
86.75
85.95
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
91.5
Closed
77
74
87.08
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
83.75
81.75
79.75
84.25
Closed
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
62
61
58
63
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
84
82
80
84.5
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
90.5
87.5
88.5
87
85.73
B.A Programme
Closed
92
90
86
87
84.6
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
92.5
Closed
77
75
87.08
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
86.75
90
87
85.95
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
93
89
84.5
82
87.08
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.