Hans Raj College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Hans Raj College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Hans Raj College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) History 96.5 95 94.5 94.5 94.5 95.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 72 70 68 68 64 70 B.Com (Hons) 98.25 96 93 88 90 88.25 B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology 93 92 90 90 89 90 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 95.66 94.66 90 87 85 92 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96.33 95.33 92 82 90 95 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 97 96 95 90 95 96 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 96 95 92 89.66 94 94 B.Sc (Hons) Geology 96.66 94.33 91 91 91 95 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.5 95.5 93 93 93 96.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 97.33 96.33 93 90 95 95 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 96 94 91 85 86 95 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 95 93 89 85 86 94 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 95.33 93 90.33 90.33 90.33 93.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 95.33 93 90.33 90.33 90.33 93.33 B.A (History, Economic) 97 96.75 96.5 96.5 96 96.5 B.A (Economic, Commerce) 96.75 96.5 96.25 96.25 B.A (Hons) English 97.25 94 91 90 94 95 B.A (Hons) Economics 98.5 96 94 92.5 94 94 B.A (Hons) Hindi 86 84 83 80 85 85 B.A (History, Philosophy) 96.5 96.25 96 96 B.A (History, Physical Edu.) 96.25 96 95.75 95.5 B.A (History, Sanskrit) 95 94.75 94.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Hans Raj College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology 93 92 90 90 89 90 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 95.33 93.33 90 89 89 93 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 97.5 96.5 95 91 95 96 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 97 95 93 93 93 96 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 97.33 96.33 93 90 95 96 B.Sc (Hons) Geology 96.66 94.33 91 91 91 95 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96.66 95 92 82 90 95 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 95.33 93.33 90 88 90 93 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 96.33 95.66 93 90 92 96 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 96 94 91.66 85 86 95 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 95.33 93 90.33 90.33 90.33 93.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 95.33 93 90.33 90.33 90.33 93.33 B.A (Hons) Economics 98 96 93.75 92 94 95 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 71 69 64 63 64 70 B.A Programme 96.25 94.75 94.25 94.25 94.25 96.25 B.Com (Hons) 97.5 95 92.5 87 86.5 88.5 B.A (Hons) History 96 94.5 94 94 94 95 B.A (Hons) English 97.25 95 92 91 94 96.5 B.A (Hons) Hindi 86 85 84 83 85 86 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Hans Raj College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 94.33 92 89 88.33 89 92 B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology 93 91.33 86 85 86 86 B.Sc (Hons) Geology 96 94 90.66 90.66 90.66 94.66 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 95 94 92 87 90 94 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 97 96 94.5 Closed 94.75 95.75 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96.5 Closed 92 92 93 96 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 97 96 93 89 94 95 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96.33 95 91 81 85 90 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 96 94 91.66 84 85 94 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 95 92.66 90 90 90 93 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 94.33 92 89 87 89 92 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 95 92.66 90 90 90 93 B.A (Hons) Hindi 86 84 82 80 84.5 85 B.A (Hons) History 95.25 93 92 92 92.5 94 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 71 66 61 60 63 68 B.A Programme 95 93.25 92 92 92.5 94 B.A (Hons) English 96.5 93.5 91 90.25 94 96.5 B.A (Hons) Economics 97.5 95.5 91 90 90 92 B.Com (Hons) 97.25 94.75 90.5 84.5 84 87.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Hans Raj College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 96.25 93 93.5 Closed 94 95 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics 95 92.66 89 83 87 92 B.Sc (Hons) Geology 94.33 92.66 89.33 89.33 90 93.66 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 93.33 91 88.33 88 88 91 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 95 93.66 91 Closed 84 93 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96 95 90.66 Closed 82 89 B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology 92.66 90.33 84 81 84 84 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 96 Closed Closed 91 92 95 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 94.66 92.33 89 89 89.66 92.66 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 94.33 90.66 87 82 88 90 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96.66 95.66 Closed 88.33 92 93 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 94.66 92.33 89 89 89.66 92.66 B.A (Hons) English 95.75 92 90.5 90.25 93 95 B.A (Hons) Economics 97 94.5 90 88.75 88 90 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 63 Closed 60 Closed 66 B.A Programme 94 92 90 90 92.5 92 B.Com (Hons) 97 93.5 89 82 82 87 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 83 B.A (Hons) History Closed 92.75 91 91 91.5 93 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Hans Raj College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology Closed 88 84 81 82 82 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 96 Closed 90 80 80 88 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 94.75 Closed 90 90 91 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96.66 95.33 Closed 87 90 90 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 94.33 90 85 80 86 88 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 94.33 92 86 86 85 90 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 92.66 90 Closed 83 92 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 94.33 92 86 86 85 90 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 95.75 93 93.5 Closed 92 93 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 93 89 87 87 87 91 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 92 87 82 85 90 B.Sc (Hons) Geology 94.33 92.66 87.33 87.33 88 91.66 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 81 B.A (Hons) History Closed 92 90.5 90.75 90 90 B.Com (Hons) 96.75 93.5 87 79 79 86.75 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 62 Closed 60 Closed 64 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.75 93.25 89.75 87 86 88 B.A (Hons) English 95.75 90.5 89.75 90.25 92 93 B.A Programme Closed 92 90 89 92 90 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Hans Raj College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology Closed 87 Closed Closed Closed 83 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 91.66 86 81 83 86.33 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 92.75 Closed 90 87.5 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 94.75 Closed 88 88 87 B.Sc (Hons) Geology Closed 92 84 79 84 86.66 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed 88 Closed 78 86.66 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 94.66 Closed Closed 88 87.33 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed 85 84 85.33 85.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 80 84 80 85.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 94.33 88 83 78 84 85.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 84 80 80 85.33 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 92 89.33 Closed 82 90 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Hans Raj College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 83 B.Sc (Hons) Geology Closed 91 80 75 Closed 86.66 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed 90 83 78 80 86.33 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 92.5 Closed Closed 87.5 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed 81 80 85.33 85.33 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 86.66 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 86 87 87 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 85 87.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 83 75 Closed 85.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 94.33 87 80 75 85.33 85.33 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 83 75 Closed 85.33 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 90 88 Closed Closed 86 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 88.5 Closed 89 87.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 76 B.A Programme Closed Closed 90 86 89 86.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 93.25 Closed 78 77 87.5 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 89.25 85.5 84 88 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 61 B.A (Hons) History Closed 90.75 89 89.5 88 86 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Hans Raj College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology Closed 86 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 86.4 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed 77.66 Closed 85.5 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 88.66 80 78 85 83.7 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 92 Closed Closed 86.18 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 84.5 85 86.4 B.Sc (Hons) Geology Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 84.9 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 79 71 Closed 84.89 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed 79 71 Closed 84.89 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 94 Closed Closed 72 83 85 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 84 86.99 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed Closed 87 Closed Closed 85.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed 90.5 88 89 87.5 85.73 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 89 85 83 87.08 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed Closed 88.5 84.6 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 87 Closed 88 85.95 B.Com (Hons) Closed 93 Closed 77 76 87.08 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 59.00 Closed Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Hans Raj College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 88 86.18 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed Closed Closed 83 83.7 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed 74 Closed 85.5 B.Sc (Hons) Geology Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 84.9 B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology Closed 83.33 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 86.4 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 94.5 Closed 84 84 86.4 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 82 86.99 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 69 78 84.89 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 69 78 84.89 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 93 Closed Closed 65 81 85 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed Closed 84 Closed Closed 85.5 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 86.5 89.75 86.75 85.95 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 83.75 81.75 79.75 84.25 Closed B.A Programme Closed 91.75 89.75 85.75 85.5 84.6 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 92.75 88.75 84.25 81.75 87.08 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 62 60.75 57.75 62.75 Closed B.Com (Hons) Closed 91.5 Closed 77 74 87.08 B.A (Hons) History Closed 90.5 87.25 88.25 86.75 85.73 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Hans Raj College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology Closed 83.33 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed Closed Closed Closed 82 83.7 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 86.4 B.Sc (Hons) Electronics Closed Closed Closed 74 Closed 85.5 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 94.5 Closed 84 84 86.4 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed Closed 82 86.99 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed Closed 84 Closed Closed 85.5 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 69 78 84.89 B.Sc (Hons) Geology Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 84.9 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 69 78 84.89 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 88 86.18 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 93 Closed Closed 65 81 85 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 92.75 88.75 84.25 81.75 87.08 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 87.25 88.25 86.75 85.73 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 62 60.75 57.75 62.75 Closed B.A Programme Closed 91.75 89.75 85.75 85.5 84.6 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 86.5 89.75 86.75 85.95 B.Com (Hons) Closed 91.5 Closed 77 74 87.08 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 83.75 81.75 79.75 84.25 Closed *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Hans Raj College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 62 61 58 63 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 84 82 80 84.5 Closed B.A (Hons) History Closed 90.5 87.5 88.5 87 85.73 B.A Programme Closed 92 90 86 87 84.6 B.Com (Hons) Closed 92.5 Closed 77 75 87.08 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 86.75 90 87 85.95 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 93 89 84.5 82 87.08 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.