Hamid Ahmed appointed as Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard University

Jamia Hamdard campus

Hamid Ahmed has been appointed as the chancellor of Jamia Hamdard University. Ahmed currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and trustee of Hamdard Laboratories India – Foods Division. In addition, he has served as secretary, Hamdard National Foundation (India) since 2017. He is the grandson of late Hakeem Abdul Hameed, the founder and first chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, the university informed.

He has also served as founder and chairman of the Unani Drug Manufacturers Association (UDMA), as informed by the university.

On being appointed as the new chancellor, Ahmed said, “I am thankful to Hamdard National Foundation (India) – HECA for placing trust in me as Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, a University founded and nurtured by my grandfather, late Hakeem Abdul Hameed. It will be my endeavour to take the University to be among the top five universities in the country.”

As a member of the Hamdard National Foundation (India) – HECA, Hamid Ahmed has worked for education and upliftment of the poor sections of society.

Hammad Ahmed, President of Hamdard National Foundation (India) – HECA, congratulated Hamid Ahmed on his appointment. Prof Iqbal Hasnain was reappointed as Pro-Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard. Hamdard National Foundation (India) – HECA is the sponsoring body of Jamia Hamdard.

