Hall tickets issued, but SPPU students yet to get timetable for first exam

The SPPU administration had declared that the exams will be held from October 5 to 30, but so far no timetable has been given to students. (File)

With barely two weeks to go before the final year end-term/degree examination, students who received their hall tickets from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday received a rude shock. While the hall tickets were issued to students in a bid to assuage their fears and anxiety over the uncertainty regarding the examination, students complained that the hall tickets gave them little comfort as there was no mention of the examination timetable.

The SPPU administration had declared that the exams will be held from October 5 to 30, but so far no timetable has been given to students.

“Everything is new this year… and so shocking. We needed some clarity. Firstly, for months they kept saying there would be no exams but when the court order came in, they suddenly started preparing for it. Much of our syllabus is not complete and many students were not given proper notes. They are making a mockery of us by sending hall tickets without the timetable,” said a final-year LLB student.

Students who will be writing a multiple-choice based online exam for the first time complained that even a question bank has not been put out yet.

“How should we prepare for the exams when we have absolutely no reference point? Two weeks before exams begin, don’t we deserve to know what to expect? Just 15 days to go and they don’t even have a question bank… and now they don’t have a timetable. They keep saying ‘stay calm’, but how is it possible with so much uncertainty? “ questioned a mass media student.

When asked about why the exam timetable had not been issued, Mahesh Kakade, controller of examinations at SPPU, said, “We are in the process of getting a question bank from professors. Once that is finalised, we can set the exam dates. Before 100 per cent work is completed, it is not correct to announce a timetable.”

Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar, however, admitted to a delay in getting a question bank ready despite giving trainings professors weeks in advance on this subject. “We are nearly 60 per cent through with the work, it should be done in another couple of days. I agree that there is a delay in the work and it is unfortunate,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd