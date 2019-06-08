Tripura: Hailing from a small town, Madhyamik topper aspires to do something ‘big’ in life

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019: Tathagata Dutta, hailing from Tripura’s Gomati district has topped Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Madhyamik (class 10th matriculation) results with 481 marks out of 500. The 16-year-old aspires to do something ‘big’ in life. He has decided to pursue science stream in his senior secondary (class 12).

Dutta, a student of a Udaipur English Medium HS School wishes to move to Agartala, which is 50 kilometres away from his home for his higher secondary studies.

“There are better opportunities at Agartala. I wish to study science but I have not fixed my goal in life yet. But of course, I want to do something really big in life,” said Dutta.

Tathagata said that he would keep biology among his first three subjects instead of mathematics in Higher Secondary level. “I will study mathematics as my fourth subject,” he informed. The Madhyamik topper had six private tutors coaching him throughout his matriculate stage in different subjects.

His father Sushanta Dutta is an employee in the education department and his mother Soma Baidya Dutta is a housewife.

The second rank in the TBSE madhyamik results was secured by Sujata Paul of Teliamura Higher Secondary School of Khowai district, and Naren Chandra Paul of Melaghar HS School and Souradeep Das of Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan in Agartala who jointly ranked second with 480 marks.

This year, a total of 64.60 per cent of students who appeared for the SSC exam could clear it. The results were announced 71 days after completion of examinations.