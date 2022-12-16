scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Hack & Reboot 2.0: IIT Kanpur invites applications for hackathon with upto Rs 18 lakh at stake

A prototyping fund will be awarded to the selected solutions in the Healthcare and Clean Energy domains, under the TIDE 2.0 programme.

IIT Kanpur, IIT hackathon, IIT Kanour hackathon registrationThis has been launched to support technology startups working in emerging technologies through financial and technical support. (Representative image)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is inviting applications for Hack & Reboot 2.0, a national level Hackathon conducted annually. Interested candidates can check details at the official IIT Kanpur website — iitk.ac.in.

Hack and Reboot 2.0 is being organised under the TIDE 2.0 scheme by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). This has been launched to support technology startups working in emerging technologies through financial and technical support.

Read |JEE Main 2023: NTA restores Class 12 performance criterion; 75% minimum requirement

According to the official schedule released by IIT Kanpur, the application window for Hack and Reboot 2.0 will be open till December 18, 2022. Following that, the pitch presentation round will be hosted at IIT Kanpur’s Outreach Centre, Noida.

Also read |IITs, IIMs, NITs got over 10% of Centre’s total expenditure on education: MoE in Rajya Sabha

To participate, candidates will have to choose one of the proposed problem statements listed on SIIC’s webpage or their own problem statements, and then develop prototypes to address that specific problem statement. The winner will get Rs 7 lakh, second prize will be worth Rs 6 lakh, and the third winning team will be awarded with Rs 5 lakh.

Through this hackathon, candidates will get access to IIT Kanpur infrastructure and mentorship, follow-up funding opportunities and industry connections and opportunity for physical incubation at SIIC, IIT Kanpur.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 12:12:27 pm
