Gurgaon school to sponsor entire school education of students who lost a parent to Covid

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Scottish High International School at Gurgaon said it will sponsor the education of its students till class 12 who have lost a parent to Covid. Students will get full fee waiver till the completion of their education.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has snatched away many of our loved ones. Over the last few months, parents and the school staff, together as a team, have scrambled to help each other arrange for hospital beds, lifesaving medicines, ambulances, oxygen cylinders, logistics, blood donations etc. to help each other in these devastating times. We are sad to share that although many recovered, few are still recuperating and unfortunately some beloved parents of our children could not survive the pandemic,” Director Sudha Goyal said in a circular dated May 27.

Therefore, Goyal said the school had decided to “support, hold hands and share the responsibility of our dear student along with the surviving parent”.

“So, a decision has been made by the school that students who have lost a parent to COVID, his/her entire school education till grade 12 will be borne by the school at no cost to the parent with full waiver on all fees for the entire lifetime in the school,” she said.

“This fee waiver will ensure ease of financial load on the surviving parent and more importantly ensure that there is no break in the child’s education. The school will further make certain that they find solace and strength amongst their fellow peers and within familiar surroundings of the school,” she added.