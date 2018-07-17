Gulbarga University B.Sc Sixth semester results 2018 released, check at gug.ac.in

Gulbarga University results 2018: The B.Sc Sixth semester results are available at gug.ac.in, indiaresults.com Gulbarga University results 2018: The B.Sc Sixth semester results are available at gug.ac.in, indiaresults.com

Gulbarga University results 2018: Gulbarga University has released the results of B.Sc Sixth semester examinations. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, gug.ac.in. The result is also available at the private website, indiaresults.com. The exam was conducted on May 2018. The result of the B.Com Third Semester examination was declared on January 22 that was conducted in November 2017.

Gulbarga University B.Sc Sixth semester result 2018, steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website gug.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Important links’, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: You will automatically be taken to indiaresults page

Step 4: Click on ‘B.Sc Sixth semester result July 2018’

Step 5: In the provided field, enter your roll number or name and click on ‘Get result’

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Gulbarga University

The university was established in 1980 by an Act of Karnataka State. Over 3500 students are enrolled for various post-graduate, MPhil and PhD programmes in various disciplines, every year.

