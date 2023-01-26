GUJCET 2023: GSEB extends registration date to January 31; check here

Gujarat GUJCET 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on Wednesday extended the registration date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2023. The last date to register online has been extended till January 31, 2023 with late fees. Candidates can apply online through the official site of GSEB — gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET examination will be conducted on April 3, 2023.

Gujarat GUJCET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of GUJCET — gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the home page click on the registration link.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Step 5: Click on submit and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The information booklet of the GUJCET 2023 and the instructions for online registration is available on the main page. Candidates who are filling up the form should keep in mind that the application process consists of four stages which are basic registration, login, fee payment, and the process of filling out the application form.

Advertisement

While applying for the GUJCET 2023 exam, students will have to pay an application fee of Rs 350 plus late fees of Rs 1000. The registration fee can be paid online mode using SBIePay System (i.e., credit card, debit card, or net banking method). It can also be paid using the SBIePay option of SBI branch payment.