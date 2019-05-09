Toggle Menu
GUJCET 2019: Results announced today; check scorecard online

GujCET exam is the state level entrance test which is administered by the GSHSEB for admission to degree engineering courses as well as degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self financed institutes of Gujarat.

GUJCET 2019: A total of 1,31,684 students have appeared for B (medical), A (non-medical) and AB (both) groups GUJCET (Representational image)

GUJCET 2019: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board or GSHSEB declared the GUJCET result 2019 today early morning. The test results are available on the official website at gseb.org. The exam which was conducted on April 26, 2019 was held at 34 examination centers across the state.

How to check your GujCET Result 2019 scores online:

1. Visit the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board -gseb.org

2. Click on the GujCET 2019 Result link

3. Enter your Hall ticket or Roll number and click on the submit tab

4. Once you hit the Submit button, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

5. You can download your GujCET result 2019 and also take a printout of the same.

A total of 1,31,684 students have appeared for B (medical), A (non-medical) and AB (both) groups GUJCET conducted on April 26. Repeating the trend this year too, girls scored higher than the boys, though by a very thin margin of 0.18 per cent. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 72.01 while boys 71.83 per cent.

Students can collect the GUJCET 2019 result mark sheet from the designated centres within 10 am to 4 pm on 9 May, 2019. Candidates must also note that the GUJCET result 2019 mark sheets will also be sent to them via post.

