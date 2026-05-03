GUJCET Results 2026: GSEB to release CET marksheets on May 4 at gujcet.gseb.org

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The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, will release the GUJCET results on May 4. Candidates who have appeared for the GUJCET exam can check their results at the official website. Candidates can access their GUJCET results by logging in at gujcet.gseb.org using their roll number.
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The provisional answer keys were released on April 6. The GUJCET 2026 examination was conducted on March 29, 2026, while the Class 12 board exams were held between February 26 and March 18, 2026. Last year, the GUJCET exam was held on March 23, 2025, in offline mode. As per the statistics, in the previous year, almost 1.34 lakh candidates appeared for the GUJCET exam.
Once the scorecard is downloaded, they should carefully verify details such as the marks obtained and the rank assigned. Following the declaration of results, the examination authority will publish the GUJCET merit list, which will determine eligibility for the next stage. Students whose names appear in the merit list will be invited to participate in the GUJCET counselling 2026 process for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat.
Students appearing under the GUJCET general category must secure a minimum of 45% overall, which translates to 54 marks out of 120, in order to qualify for admission. For candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC), the qualifying threshold is set at 40%, equivalent to 48 marks out of 120.
Once the results are declared, the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) will publish the merit list in June 2026. This list will be prepared by assigning 60% weightage to Class 12 PCM marks and 40% to GUJCET scores. The counselling process for engineering and pharmacy admissions in Gujarat is scheduled to begin in May–June 2026.
The GUJCET examination serves as a gateway for admission into degree engineering and diploma/degree pharmacy courses across the state. It is conducted for Group A, Group B, and Group AB students of the HSC Science stream. The marks obtained in GUJCET play a role in determining eligibility and placement in professional courses in engineering and pharmacy colleges in Gujarat.