GUJCET Results 2026: GSEB to release CET marksheets on May 4 at gujcet.gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, will release the GUJCET results on May 4. Candidates who have appeared for the GUJCET exam can check their results at the official website. Candidates can access their GUJCET results by logging in at gujcet.gseb.org using their roll number.

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates

The provisional answer keys were released on April 6. The GUJCET 2026 examination was conducted on March 29, 2026, while the Class 12 board exams were held between February 26 and March 18, 2026. Last year, the GUJCET exam was held on March 23, 2025, in offline mode. As per the statistics, in the previous year, almost 1.34 lakh candidates appeared for the GUJCET exam.