GUJCET result 2020 declared, here’s how to check marks

GUJCET result 2020 released, check at gseb.org (Representational image)

GUJCET result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar has released the result for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 at its official websites – gseb.org and gujcet.gseb.org. A total of 1,27,625 candidates had registered for the exam of which 1,06,164 had appeared for it, as per the official statistics. Ae many as 410 candidates have scored above 99 percentile rank in group A and in group B, 655 candidates have done the same.

Those who clear GUJCET are eligible for admission to degree engineering courses and degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes of Gujarat. The state-level entrance test administered by GSHSEB had received 49,888 registrations from the medical stream and 75,519 from the non-medical stream. Another 374 persons have registered for both medical and non-medical subjects.

GUJCET result 2020: Steps to check marks online

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: In the homepage, drag the drop-down menu and select paper – A or B

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Engineering colleges

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The candidates will be appearing for counselling sessions now based on their merit. The schedule for counselling is yet to be released. Candidates will have to register and chose courses and colleges of choice. Seats will be allotted in the colleges based on merit and choice after which candidates have the choice of accepting or not the seat offered. If accepted, candidates have to pay fee else to pass it on to be offered in next round.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd