GUJCET postponed due to coronavirus, new date to be announced after March 31

Within a few hours of two confirmed cases of coronavirus reported from Gujarat on Thursday, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced to reschedule the date for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) that was to be held on March 31, 2020.

While the entrance test will be scheduled after April 15, the new date will be announced after March 31, stated the GSHSEB statement issued late Thursday.

The state-level entrance test administered by GSHSEB has received 49,888 registrations from the medical stream and 75,519 from the non-medical stream. Another 374 persons have registered for both medical and non-medical subjects. Thus, a total of 1,25,781 candidates will be taking the entrance examination on March 31 from 10 am to 4 pm. The GSHSEB will also reschedule the uploading of exam hall tickets on its website from where candidates will download it.

Candidates may appear for the exam after clearing Class 12 for admission to degree engineering courses amd degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self-financed institutes of Gujarat. The exam is held in the three languages of Gujarati, Hindi and English.

In 2019, the state board had announced the examination to be held on March 30 which was then postponed to April 4. After changing the exam date again, the examination was finally conducted on April 23.

