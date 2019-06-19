GUJCET merit list 2019 released, check counselling schedule

GUJCET merit list 2019: The Admissions Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) has released the merit list for the Gujrat Common Entrance Test (GujCET) 2019. The exam was conducted on April 26, 2019 after being postponed several times. The merit list can be accessed at jacpcldce.ac.in.

Those who have made it to the merit list will now have to appear for counselling. To be eligible for the same, candidates need to select course and colleges fo choice and mark it based on preference. The first counselling result will be released on June 26. If seats are left vacant, the second counselling will also be held.

GUJCET merit list 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jacpcldce.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on BE/BTech tab in the left sidebar

Step 3: Click on ‘final merit list’

Step 4: Log-in using GujCET roll number

Step 5: Result will appear, download

GUJCET is held for securing admissions to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes of the state.