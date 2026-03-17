GUJCET 2026: GSEB issues admit cards for exam at gujcet.gsebht.in

Step 2: Click on the admit link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as your registered email ID and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the admit card for future reference

Candidates should remember that it is important to carry their admit cards to the exam centres, as aspirants will not be allowed to enter the exam centre premises without first showing the hall tickets at the entry gate.

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GUJCET 2026: Passing marks

Students applying under the general category must attain a total score of 45 per cent, equivalent to 54 out of 120 marks, to seek admission, while candidates from scheduled castes and tribes, and other backward classes are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent, which equals 48 out of 120 marks to qualify.

GUJCET 2026: Merit list

The GUJCET merit list will be made available by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) following the completion of counselling registration. It will be compiled based on the exam scores. Candidates will be able to view their rankings in the merit list on the official website gujacpc.nic.in. The final merit list will be published after addressing any challenges raised regarding the provisional merit list.