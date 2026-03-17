GUJCET 2026: GSEB issues admit cards for exam at gujcet.gsebht.in

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has issued the GUJCET 2026 admit card. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official portals — gujcet.gsebht.in, gsebht.in, and gseb.org.
All registered candidates must carry a printed copy of their GUJCET admit card to the examination centre along with a valid photo ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, driving license, or the original Class 12 hall ticket. Entry will only be permitted after verification of both the admit card and the photo ID, making these documents essential for appearing in the exam.
Step 1: Visit the official website — gujcet.gseb.org.
Step 2: Click on the admit link given on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as your registered email ID and date of birth
Step 4: View and download the admit card for future reference
Candidates should remember that it is important to carry their admit cards to the exam centres, as aspirants will not be allowed to enter the exam centre premises without first showing the hall tickets at the entry gate.
Students applying under the general category must attain a total score of 45 per cent, equivalent to 54 out of 120 marks, to seek admission, while candidates from scheduled castes and tribes, and other backward classes are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent, which equals 48 out of 120 marks to qualify.
The GUJCET merit list will be made available by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) following the completion of counselling registration. It will be compiled based on the exam scores. Candidates will be able to view their rankings in the merit list on the official website gujacpc.nic.in. The final merit list will be published after addressing any challenges raised regarding the provisional merit list.
GUJCET serves as the gateway for admission to degree engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy programmes across Gujarat. For more updates on GSEB GUJCET notification, application and more, students can check at education.indianexpess.com.