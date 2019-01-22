GUJCET date changed again, exam to be held on April 23

The examination date for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) has been changed for the second time in the last one month. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Monday announced that the exam will now be held on April 23. This time too, the board cited clash with CBSE exams as the reason behind the change in the schedule. Initially, the state board had announced that GUJCET would be conducted on March 30, which was then postponed to April 4, giving the same reason.

As per the circular issued by GSHSEB on Monday, keeping in mind the change in schedule of CBSE examination, the GUJCET date announced on April 4, will now be conducted on April 23. Previous year too, the exam was conducted on April 23.

“Earlier, before changing the date to April 4, we waited if there would be any change announced by the CBSE for ten days. But recently, the central board changed its exam date from April 2 to 4. This will clash with the GUJCET date and since CBSE students too take GUJCET so this change in date was necessary,” said GSHSEB chairman A J Shah.

The earlier change in the GUJCET schedule from March 30 to April 4 was announced by the GSHSEB on January 10. The chairman said that before announcing this third revised date, the CBSE chairman was consulted.

“I confirmed from the CBSE chairman herself before announcing the fresh date this time. It was only after she assured that there would not be any further changes in the schedule that April 23 was decided,” added Shah.

The board attempted to conduct the exam in March, which is usually conducted in the month of April. “Though we wanted to complete GUJCET early this year but unfortunately we will not be able to so,” Shah said.

GUJCET is a state-level entrance test, which is administered by the GSHSEB.

The candidates can appear after clearing Class XII for admission to degree engineering courses as well as degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self financed institutes of Gujarat.

The GUJCET 2019 exam will be held in three languages — Gujarati, Hindi and English.