The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the admit card for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 which will be held on August 6 in an offline mode. Candidates can download the admit card at the official website- gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET admit card 2021 released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites- gsebht.in, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Entered the required details and submit

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and get a printout for identification at the exam hall.

The offline examination will be 120 minutes long. physics and chemistry will be combined with 40 questions, each carrying 1 mark whereas, biology and maths will be separate with 40 questions for each subject. Students have 60 minutes to complete each subject. The exam will be conducted in three languages- Gujarati, Hindi and English.

GUJCET is a state-level entrance exam, administered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), which candidates can appear for after clearing class 12. With GUJCET scores, candidates can apply to engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the institutes in Gujarat.