GUJCET admit card 2020 released, check direct link

GUJCET admit card 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the admit card for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) on August 13. The candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website – gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET will be conducted from August 22 to 24, 2020. The exam was postponed on several occasions which was scheduled in March earlier.

As many as 1,25,781 candidates have applied for the examination. The state-level entrance test administered by GSHSEB has received 49,888 registrations for the medical stream and 75,519 for the non-medical stream. Another 374 people have registered for both medical and non-medical subjects.

GUJCET admit card 2020 released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites- gsebht.in, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Entered registered mobile number/ email id, birth date/ application form number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

GUJCET is a state-level entrance test which is administered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The candidates can appear for the exam after clearing class 12. Those who clear GUJCET are eligible for admission to degree engineering courses as well as degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes based in Gujarat. The GUJCET is to be held in three languages — Gujarati, Hindi, and English.

