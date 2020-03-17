GUJCET admit card 2020 released, check exam date

GUJCET 2020 will be held on March 31. Representational Image/ file GUJCET 2020 will be held on March 31. Representational Image/ file

GUJCET admit card 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) admit cards on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The candidates can download the hall tickets from the official websites – gsebht.in or gseb.org.

A total of 1,25,781 candidates will be taking GUJCET on March 31 from 10 am to 4 pm. A total of 49,888 students registered in the medical stream, while 75,519 in the non-medical stream. Also, another 374 have registered for both medical and non-medical subjects.

GUJCET admit card 2020 released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites- gsebht.in, gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Entered registered mobile number/ email id, birth date/ application form number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

GUJCET is a state level entrance test which is administered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The candidates can appear after clearing class 12 for admission to degree engineering courses as well as degree and diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self financed institutes of Gujarat. The GUJCET 2019 exam is to be held in three languages — Gujarati, Hindi and English.

In 2019, after changing the exam date twice the examination was conducted on April 23. Initially, the state board had announced the examination to be conducted on March 30 which was postponed to April 4, 2019. After the change, the exam was pushed by almost a month.

