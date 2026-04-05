GUJCET 2026: GSEB releases provisional answer keys at gsebeservice.com

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, has published the provisional answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2026) covering all question paper sets. The answer key is accessible on the official website, gsebeservice.com, and can be downloaded without requiring any login credentials. It is available in PDF format.

The GUJCET answer key covers subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, and has been made available in three languages — Gujarati, Hindi, and English.

GUJCET 2026 answer keys: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — gsebeservice.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘GUJCET 2026 answer key’ link

Step 3: Fill in the required credentials.

Step 4: Submit and download the answer key.