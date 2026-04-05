GUJCET 2026: GSEB releases provisional answer keys at gsebeservice.com

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, has published the provisional answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2026) covering all question paper sets. The answer key is accessible on the official website, gsebeservice.com, and can be downloaded without requiring any login credentials. It is available in PDF format.
The GUJCET answer key covers subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, and has been made available in three languages — Gujarati, Hindi, and English.
Step 1: Visit the official website — gsebeservice.com
Step 2: Click on the ‘GUJCET 2026 answer key’ link
Step 3: Fill in the required credentials.
Step 4: Submit and download the answer key.
Candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key may raise objections through the official portal by paying a fee of Rs 500 per question challenged. The deadline for submitting objections is April 8 at 6 pm.
It is important to note that submissions without valid proof of fee payment will not be considered. However, if an objection is found to be valid, the corresponding fee will be fully refunded.
Students who applied under the GUJCET general category have to attain a total score of 45 per cent, which is equivalent to 54 out of 120 marks, to seek admission. Scheduled castes and tribes, and other backward classes are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent in GUJCET, which is equivalent to 48 out of 120 marks to qualify.
GUJCET is held for admissions to degree engineering and diploma/degree pharmacy courses in the state.GUJCET is conducted for Group A, Group B and Group AB students of the HSC Science stream. The scores obtained in GUJCET serve as a gateway for candidates seeking admission to professional courses in engineering and pharmacy colleges across the state.