Friday, Jan 06, 2023

GUJCET 2023 Registration process begins; check steps to apply

GUJCET 2023 registration: Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and apply from the official website — gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2023: Registration process to begins today; check details
GUJCET 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today started the registration process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and can apply at the official website — gujcet.gseb.org

The last date of registration is January 20. The date for the conduction of the exam has not yet been released by the board. Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 350 to apply for the exam. This fee can be paid through online mode using SBIePay System using a credit card, debit card, or net banking method. This fee can also be paid using the SBIePay option of SBI Branch Payment. 

GUJCET 2023: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website — gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the home page click on the ‘Application for GUJCET 2023’’ link and register.

Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...

Step 3: Enter credentials to log in.

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Make the payment for the application form and download the receipt

Step 7: Submit the application form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and save it for further use.

The final dates of the exam will be intimated to the candidates through the official website of the board. Candidates are recommended to regularly check the official website — gujcet.gseb.org for further updates and instructions. 

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 10:33 IST
