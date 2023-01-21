GUJCET 2023 registration deadline extended; check steps to apply

GUJCET 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has extended the registration deadline for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and can apply at the official website — gujcet.gseb.org.

The last date of registration was January 20 which has now been extended till January 25. The date for the conduction of the exam has not yet been released by the board. Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 350 to apply for the exam. This fee can be paid online mode using SBIePay System using a credit card, debit card, or net banking method. This fee can also be paid using the SBIePay option of SBI Branch Payment.

GUJCET 2023: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website — gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the home page click on the ‘Application for GUJCET 2023’’ link and register.

Step 3: Enter credentials to log in.

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Make the payment for the application form and download the receipt

Step 7: Submit the application form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and save it for further use.

The final dates of the exam will be intimated to the candidates through the official website of the board. Candidates are recommended to regularly check the official website — gujcet.gseb.org for further updates and instructions.