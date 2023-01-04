scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

GUJCET 2023: Application process to begin from Jan 6; check details here

Gujrat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023, registrations begin on January 6, 2023. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and apply from the official website — gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2023: The last date to apply is January 20.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will begin the online application process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 from January 6. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and can apply at the official website — gujcet.gseb.org

The application process will start from January 6 to 20. The date for the conduction of the exam has not yet been released by the board. Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 350 to apply for the exam. This fee can be paid through online mode using SBIePay System using a credit card, debit card, or net banking method. This fee can also be paid using the SBIePay option of SBI Branch Payment. 

GUJCET 2023: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website — gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the home page click on the ‘Application for GUJCET 2023’’ link and register.

Step 3: Enter credentials to log in.

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Make the payment for the application form and download the receipt

Step 7: Submit the application form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and save it for further use.

The final dates of the exam will be intimated to the candidates through the official website of the board. Candidates are recommended to regularly check the official website — gujcet.gseb.org for further updates and instructions. 

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 17:43 IST
