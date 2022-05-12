scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
GUJCET 2022 result declared: Here's how to check score

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 12, 2022 10:25:10 am
GUJCET 2022 result: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 results today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the official website — gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2022 examination was conducted on April 18, 2022 in an offline pen and paper mode at centres across the state. The GSHSEB released the answer key on April 28, 2022. Candidates were given time till April 30 to raise challenges against any answer given in the model answer key. The final answer key has been released based on the objections received.

How to check GUJCET 2022 result

Candidates can check their results for GUJCET 2022 by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website — gseb.org.

Step 2: Now, click on the relevant link for the result.

Step 3: Then, enter the 6 digit seat number.

Step 4: Next, click on the ‘go’ button.

Step 5: Now, the result will appear on the screen. Download or take a screenshot. 

GUJCET is a state-level examination that comprises multiple-choice questions from physics, chemistry and mathematics/biology. The shortlisted candidates are granted admission in government, grant-in-aid, and self-financed institutes of Gujarat.

