GUJCET 2022 registration begins; 3 things to keep in mind while filling application form

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the GUJET 2022 application form today. The GUJCET exam is a gateway for admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the institutes of Gujarat. Candidates can register on the official website of the board at gujcet.gseb.org.

The board has not yet released the date for the conduction of the exam, which might be impacted due to COVID situation in the nation. Those candidates who are domiciles of Gujrat and have passed or appeared for the class 12 exam are eligible to apply for the same.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300 for GUJCET 2022 and it can be paid via net banking, debit card, or credit card or can also pay using the SBIe-Pay “SBI Branch Payment” option in any SBI Branch of the country.

Three things to keep in mind while filling out the application form of GUJCET 2022

#1. The board has laid down details of the required hardware for GUJCET 2022. It should have a:

— Screen resolution of 1024*768 pixels

— Minimum RAM of 1 GB. Recommended is 2 GB

— Availability of 1 GB disk space

— Minimum Intel® Core™ i3 Processor (4M Cache, 2.93 GHz) or higher

#2. The photographs that the applicant would upload should be uploaded in the form are scanned copies, including that of photo and signature. Both should be in .jpg/.jpeg format and the size must be between 5kb to 5kb with an approximate dimension of 120px X 120px.

#3. Candidates are recommended to keep all the required documents handy. Scanned image of photograph and signature, class 10 and 12 marksheets, domicile certificate, identity proof (aadhar card), income certificate and other documents that are required while filling the application form.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test is a state-level examination conducted annually by GSEB. The exam is conducted for candidates who aspire to join engineering and pharmacy courses in the state colleges of Gujarat. The exam is conducted in an offline mode and the question paper consists of Biology or Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry related questions. Candidates are given 180 minutes to solve a total of 120 Multiple choice questions. Each question carries 1 mark and 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer.