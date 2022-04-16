GUJCET 2022 on April 18: Check last minute revision tips to score well

The GUJCET 2022 examination will be conducted on April 18, 2022 at centers across the state. The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will hold the state level entrance exam on Monday for students seeking admission to professional UG courses. The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 exam will be held through the OMR-based pen-and-paper mode.

With the clock ticking closer to the exam, here are key things to remember.

– Know the syllabus

The GUJCET syllabus follows the NCERT curriculum for class 12 science stream. Hence the same needs to be followed.

– Practice the exam pattern

GUJCET previous-year papers are another important resource for last-minute preparation.

The exam pattern is as follows

S.No. Subject Question Marks Time 1 Physics 40 40 120 minutes Chemistry 40 40 2 Biology 40 40 60 minutes 3 Mathematics 40 40 60 minutes

– Say ‘NO’ to new topics

The syllabus is vast, covering topics of Class 11 and 12 in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. With limited preparation time, it is natural to miss out on a few topics. Covering left-out topics now will further complicate the preparation. And hence, students must focus on revision and mock test practice rather than starting a new topic. In case a topic is important, reviewing its summary or understanding the basics and making quick notes can be done.

Also read | JEE Advanced 2022 exam dates rescheduled, result to be declared in September

– Revision for the 110-figure

The GUJCET 2022 paper covers questions worth a total of 120 marks. Ideally, to get into the best college in Gujarat, students must aim to score 110-figure and above. This can be achieved by revising the syllabus in the last few days. The key is to revise important formulas in Physics and Mathematics, name reactions, compound names, and block properties in Chemistry and scientific names, terminologies, and processes in Biology.

Revision becomes quicker when students make use of short notes created by them or those available online for each subject. After the exam, and before the GUJCET result is announced, one can predict their scores with GUJCET answer key.

– Morning for revision; evening for paper practice

In the morning, with a fresh mind, candidates need to dedicate at least two hours for combined revision of Physics and Chemistry. Separate two hours must be dedicated to Mathematics/Biology. Candidates can spend the rest of the day revising tricky topics, solving topic-wise mock tests and full-length mock tests, before calling it a night.

Try to dedicate an hour to analyse the mistakes and shortcomings in previously-solved mock tests. Revise the relevant concepts before solving another mock test.

– JEE, NEET papers for an extra edge

The GUJCET 2022 paper is found to be easier than any previous-year JEE or NEET paper. However, for quick revision and extra practice, candidates must try to solve these papers before the actual exam.

– Remember to download your admit card.

To download the GUJCET admit card, registered applicants have to visit the GUJCET login portal at gujcet.gsebht.in, and enter registration mobile number and date of birth or application number.