Wednesday, May 11, 2022
GUJCET 2022: Final answer key released by GSEB; check details

Candidates can find the final answer key on the official GSEB website — gseb.org. Result for GUJCET 2022 will be released on may 12, 2022.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2022 5:57:12 pm
GUJCET 2022, GSEBGUJCET 2022 was conducted on April 18, 2022, in an offline mode. (Representative image)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the final answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 today. Candidates can find the final answer key on the official GSEB website — gseb.org.

Read |GSEB Gujarat HSC Class 12 Science result: Date and time announced

GUJCET 2022 final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website — gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Board website’.

Step 3: In the ‘news hightlights’ box, click on the link for ‘GUJCET-2022 Final Answer Key’.

Step 4: The answer key will open in a new PDF.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The final answer key for GUJCET 2022 has been released a few hours before the result will be announced tomorrow, i.e. May 12, 2022.

Also read |GUJCET 2022 answer key released: Check how to download

GUJCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions in Gujarat. The entrance examination was conducted on April 18, 2022, in an offline mode.

The provisional answer key was earlier released by GSEB in the last week of April. Students were given to raise objections, if any, on the basis of which the final answer key has now been released.

GSEB will also be releasing the result of the HSC (class 12) science stream board examinations 2022 tomorrow. Only schools will be able to check the results and students have to get their scorecards from their respective schools. The result will not be announced for students via the website.

