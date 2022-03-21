GUJCET 2022 exam dates announced; check schedule here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the exam dates for GUJCET 2022. The exam will be conducted on April 18. Candidates can check the exam schedule and pattern on the official website – gseb.org

The GUJCET 2022 exam will be conducted in offline mode. The scores will be used for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the institutes in Gujarat. The admit cards are expected to be released in the last week of March.

The question paper will be in English, Hindi and Gujarati. For engineering aspirants, the question paper will have questions based on topics from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. For pharmacy courses, the questions will be Physics, Chemistry and Biology. One mark will be allotted for every correct answer, 0.25 marks will get deducted for every wrong answer.

The exam is conducted in an offline mode and the question paper consists of Biology or Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry related questions. Candidates are given 180 minutes to solve a total of 120 Multiple choice questions. Each question carries 1 mark and 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer.