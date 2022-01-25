GUJCET 2022 application process begins; check steps to apply

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has started the online application process of GUJCET 2022. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the same can register online at gujcet.gseb.org.

The application process has started today and will culminate on February 5, 2022. The date for the conduction of the exam has not yet been released by the board. Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 300 to apply for the exam. This fee can be paid through the online mode using SBIePay System using a credit card, debit card, or net banking methods. This fee can also be paid using the SBIePay option of SBI Branch Payment.

GUJCET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website- gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Application for GUJCET 2022’’ link available on the home page and register.

Step 3: Enter credentials to log in. Candidates will be redirected to their respective dashboard

Step 4: Fill in the application form using correct particulars

Step 5: Upload required documents

Step 6: Make the payment of the required application fee and maintain a receipt of the same

Step 7: Once the transaction is complete, ‘Submit’ the application form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page.

The final dates of the exam will be intimated to the candidates through the official website of the board. Candidates are recommended to regularly check the website for further updates and instructions.