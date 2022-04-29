scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read

GUJCET 2022 Answer key released: How to download

GSHSEB has released the provisional answer key of GUJCET 2022 and candidates are now allowed to raise objections, if any. Visit the official website —  gujcet.gseb.org

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: April 29, 2022 11:45:35 am
GUJCET answer keyThe scores will be used for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the institutes in Gujarat. File (Representative image).

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the  Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 answer key. Candidates can check their results at the official website — gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions in Gujarat. The entrance examination was conducted on April 18, 2022, in an offline mode. 

GUJCET 2022 answer key – How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website —  gujcet.gseb.org

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...Premium
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...Premium
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...Premium
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Click on the ‘GUJCET 2022 answer key’ link

Step 3: Fill the required credentials. 

Step 4: Submit and download the answer key.

GSHSEB has released the provisional answer key of GUJCET 2022 and candidates are now allowed to raise objections, if any. The scores will be used for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the institutes in Gujarat.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement