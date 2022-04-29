GUJCET 2022 Answer key released: How to download

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 answer key. Candidates can check their results at the official website — gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate-level professional courses at participating institutions in Gujarat. The entrance examination was conducted on April 18, 2022, in an offline mode.

GUJCET 2022 answer key – How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘GUJCET 2022 answer key’ link

Step 3: Fill the required credentials.

Step 4: Submit and download the answer key.

GSHSEB has released the provisional answer key of GUJCET 2022 and candidates are now allowed to raise objections, if any. The scores will be used for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the institutes in Gujarat.